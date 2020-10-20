1 Lao Kip =
0.000001494985789 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 668,903 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
XAG
|1 LAK
|0.00000149499 XAG
|5 LAK
|0.00000747493 XAG
|10 LAK
|0.0000149499 XAG
|25 LAK
|0.0000373746 XAG
|50 LAK
|0.0000747493 XAG
|100 LAK
|0.000149499 XAG
|500 LAK
|0.000747493 XAG
|1,000 LAK
|0.00149499 XAG
|5,000 LAK
|0.00747493 XAG
|10,000 LAK
|0.0149499 XAG
1 LAK = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000016046
|0.0000017865
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000014773
|0.0000014521
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000015500
|0.0000016080
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.40%
|2.08%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.
