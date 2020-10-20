1 LAK to XAG - Convert Lao Kips to Silver Ounces

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000001494985789 Silver Ounces

1 XAG = 668,903 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Silver Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Silver Ounce

lak
LAK
xag
XAG
1 LAK0.00000149499 XAG
5 LAK0.00000747493 XAG
10 LAK0.0000149499 XAG
25 LAK0.0000373746 XAG
50 LAK0.0000747493 XAG
100 LAK0.000149499 XAG
500 LAK0.000747493 XAG
1,000 LAK0.00149499 XAG
5,000 LAK0.00747493 XAG
10,000 LAK0.0149499 XAG

Convert Silver Ounce to Lao Kip

xag
XAG
lak
LAK
1 XAG668,903 LAK
5 XAG3,344,510 LAK
10 XAG6,689,030 LAK
25 XAG16,722,600 LAK
50 XAG33,445,100 LAK
100 XAG66,890,300 LAK
500 XAG334,451,000 LAK
1,000 XAG668,903,000 LAK
5,000 XAG3,344,510,000 LAK
10,000 XAG6,689,030,000 LAK

LAK to XAG Chart

1 LAK = 0 XAG

1 Lao Kip to Silver Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000160460.0000017865
Low
0.00000147730.0000014521
Average
0.00000155000.0000016080
Volatility
2.40%2.08%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

xag

XAG - Silver Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.

