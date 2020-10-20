1 LAK to VUV - Convert Lao Kips to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0054043136 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 185.037 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

lak
LAK
vuv
VUV
1 LAK0.00540431 VUV
5 LAK0.0270216 VUV
10 LAK0.0540431 VUV
25 LAK0.135108 VUV
50 LAK0.270216 VUV
100 LAK0.540431 VUV
500 LAK2.70216 VUV
1,000 LAK5.40431 VUV
5,000 LAK27.0216 VUV
10,000 LAK54.0431 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Lao Kip

vuv
VUV
lak
LAK
1 VUV185.037 LAK
5 VUV925.187 LAK
10 VUV1,850.37 LAK
25 VUV4,625.93 LAK
50 VUV9,251.87 LAK
100 VUV18,503.7 LAK
500 VUV92,518.7 LAK
1,000 VUV185,037 LAK
5,000 VUV925,187 LAK
10,000 VUV1,850,370 LAK

LAK to VUV Chart

1 LAK = 0 VUV

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00558210.0057493
Low
0.00536630.0053663
Average
0.00546930.0055755
Volatility
0.78%0.70%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings