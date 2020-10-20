1 LAK to VEF - Convert Lao Kips to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Lao Kip =

164.39545 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.00608289 LAK

VEF replaced by VES

Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:58 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar

lak
LAK
vef
VEF
1 LAK164.395 VEF
5 LAK821.977 VEF
10 LAK1,643.95 VEF
25 LAK4,109.89 VEF
50 LAK8,219.77 VEF
100 LAK16,439.5 VEF
500 LAK82,197.7 VEF
1,000 LAK164,395 VEF
5,000 LAK821,977 VEF
10,000 LAK1,643,950 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Lao Kip

vef
VEF
lak
LAK
1 VEF0.00608289 LAK
5 VEF0.0304145 LAK
10 VEF0.0608289 LAK
25 VEF0.152072 LAK
50 VEF0.304145 LAK
100 VEF0.608289 LAK
500 VEF3.04145 LAK
1,000 VEF6.08289 LAK
5,000 VEF30.4145 LAK
10,000 VEF60.8289 LAK

1 Lao Kip to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
171.72172.49
Low
164.14164.14
Average
166.80169.23
Volatility
0.71%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

, ratings