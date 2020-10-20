1 Lao Kip =
0.0018140057 Uruguayan Pesos
1 UYU = 551.266 LAK
date 2020-10-20

1 Lao Kip =
LAK
UYU
|1 LAK
|0.00181401 UYU
|5 LAK
|0.00907003 UYU
|10 LAK
|0.0181401 UYU
|25 LAK
|0.0453501 UYU
|50 LAK
|0.0907003 UYU
|100 LAK
|0.181401 UYU
|500 LAK
|0.907003 UYU
|1,000 LAK
|1.81401 UYU
|5,000 LAK
|9.07003 UYU
|10,000 LAK
|18.1401 UYU
1 LAK = 0 UYU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018199
|0.0018379
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017784
|0.0017784
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0018003
|0.0018027
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.More Uruguayan Peso info
