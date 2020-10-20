1 Lao Kip =
0.16763369 Ugandan Shillings
1 UGX = 5.96539 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
UGX
|1 LAK
|0.167634 UGX
|5 LAK
|0.838168 UGX
|10 LAK
|1.67634 UGX
|25 LAK
|4.19084 UGX
|50 LAK
|8.38168 UGX
|100 LAK
|16.7634 UGX
|500 LAK
|83.8168 UGX
|1,000 LAK
|167.634 UGX
|5,000 LAK
|838.168 UGX
|10,000 LAK
|1,676.34 UGX
1 LAK = 0 UGX
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17746
|0.18191
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16661
|0.16661
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17153
|0.17587
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.More Ugandan Shilling info
