1 Lao Kip =
0.12053041 Tanzanian Shillings
1 TZS = 8.29666 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
TZS
|1 LAK
|0.12053 TZS
|5 LAK
|0.602652 TZS
|10 LAK
|1.2053 TZS
|25 LAK
|3.01326 TZS
|50 LAK
|6.02652 TZS
|100 LAK
|12.053 TZS
|500 LAK
|60.2652 TZS
|1,000 LAK
|120.53 TZS
|5,000 LAK
|602.652 TZS
|10,000 LAK
|1,205.3 TZS
1 LAK = 0 TZS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12239
|0.12308
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.11865
|0.11865
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.12015
|0.12087
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.More Tanzanian Shilling info
