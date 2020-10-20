1 LAK to TVD - Convert Lao Kips to Tuvaluan Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000067127191 Tuvaluan Dollars

1 TVD = 14,897.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Tuvaluan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:57 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Tuvaluan Dollar

lak
LAK
tvd
TVD
1 LAK0.0000671272 TVD
5 LAK0.000335636 TVD
10 LAK0.000671272 TVD
25 LAK0.00167818 TVD
50 LAK0.00335636 TVD
100 LAK0.00671272 TVD
500 LAK0.0335636 TVD
1,000 LAK0.0671272 TVD
5,000 LAK0.335636 TVD
10,000 LAK0.671272 TVD

Convert Tuvaluan Dollar to Lao Kip

tvd
TVD
lak
LAK
1 TVD14,897.1 LAK
5 TVD74,485.5 LAK
10 TVD148,971 LAK
25 TVD372,427 LAK
50 TVD744,855 LAK
100 TVD1,489,710 LAK
500 TVD7,448,550 LAK
1,000 TVD14,897,100 LAK
5,000 TVD74,485,500 LAK
10,000 TVD148,971,000 LAK

LAK to TVD Chart

1 LAK = 0 TVD

1 Lao Kip to Tuvaluan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000705980.000073356
Low
0.0000672390.000067239
Average
0.0000689520.000070481
Volatility
0.57%0.66%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

