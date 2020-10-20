1 Lao Kip =
0.00030596172 Trinidadian Dollars
1 TTD = 3,268.38 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
TTD
|1 LAK
|0.000305962 TTD
|5 LAK
|0.00152981 TTD
|10 LAK
|0.00305962 TTD
|25 LAK
|0.00764904 TTD
|50 LAK
|0.0152981 TTD
|100 LAK
|0.0305962 TTD
|500 LAK
|0.152981 TTD
|1,000 LAK
|0.305962 TTD
|5,000 LAK
|1.52981 TTD
|10,000 LAK
|3.05962 TTD
1 LAK = 0 TTD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00031580
|0.00032248
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00030542
|0.00030542
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00031073
|0.00031538
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidadian Dollars is TTD. The currency symbol is TT$.More Trinidadian Dollar info
