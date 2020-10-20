1 Lao Kip =
0.00010689657 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 9,354.84 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00010689657 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 9,354.84 LAK
LAK
TOP
|1 LAK
|0.000106897 TOP
|5 LAK
|0.000534483 TOP
|10 LAK
|0.00106897 TOP
|25 LAK
|0.00267241 TOP
|50 LAK
|0.00534483 TOP
|100 LAK
|0.0106897 TOP
|500 LAK
|0.0534483 TOP
|1,000 LAK
|0.106897 TOP
|5,000 LAK
|0.534483 TOP
|10,000 LAK
|1.06897 TOP
1 LAK = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010971
|0.00011331
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00010549
|0.00010549
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00010774
|0.00010976
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70%
|0.74%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings