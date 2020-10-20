1 Lao Kip =
0.59060333 Syrian Pounds
1 SYP = 1.69318 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SYP
|1 LAK
|0.589228 SYP
|5 LAK
|2.94614 SYP
|10 LAK
|5.89228 SYP
|25 LAK
|14.7307 SYP
|50 LAK
|29.4614 SYP
|100 LAK
|58.9228 SYP
|500 LAK
|294.614 SYP
|1,000 LAK
|589.228 SYP
|5,000 LAK
|2,946.14 SYP
|10,000 LAK
|5,892.28 SYP
1 LAK = 0 SYP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60558
|0.61983
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58611
|0.58611
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.59546
|0.60443
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.
