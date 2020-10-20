1 LAK to STN - Convert Lao Kips to Sao Tomean Dobras

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0010421027 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 959.598 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:57 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra

lak
LAK
stn
STN
1 LAK0.0010421 STN
5 LAK0.00521051 STN
10 LAK0.010421 STN
25 LAK0.0260526 STN
50 LAK0.0521051 STN
100 LAK0.10421 STN
500 LAK0.521051 STN
1,000 LAK1.0421 STN
5,000 LAK5.21051 STN
10,000 LAK10.421 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to Lao Kip

stn
STN
lak
LAK
1 STN959.598 LAK
5 STN4,797.99 LAK
10 STN9,595.98 LAK
25 STN23,990 LAK
50 STN47,979.9 LAK
100 STN95,959.8 LAK
500 STN479,799 LAK
1,000 STN959,598 LAK
5,000 STN4,797,990 LAK
10,000 STN9,595,980 LAK

LAK to STN Chart

1 LAK = 0 STN

1 Lao Kip to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00106840.0010942
Low
0.00103230.0010323
Average
0.00105030.0010644
Volatility
0.71%0.79%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

