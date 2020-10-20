1 Lao Kip =
1.0427233 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STD = 0.959027 LAK
STD replaced by STN
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
1.0427233 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STD = 0.959027 LAK
STD replaced by STN
LAK
STD
|1 LAK
|1.04272 STD
|5 LAK
|5.21362 STD
|10 LAK
|10.4272 STD
|25 LAK
|26.0681 STD
|50 LAK
|52.1362 STD
|100 LAK
|104.272 STD
|500 LAK
|521.362 STD
|1,000 LAK
|1,042.72 STD
|5,000 LAK
|5,213.62 STD
|10,000 LAK
|10,427.2 STD
1 LAK = 0 STD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010684
|0.0010942
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010323
|0.0010323
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010503
|0.0010644
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.79%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STD to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STD. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings