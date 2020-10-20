1 Lao Kip =
0.0000075202773 Seborgan Luigini
1 SPL = 132,974 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SPL
|1 LAK
|0.00000752028 SPL
|5 LAK
|0.0000376014 SPL
|10 LAK
|0.0000752028 SPL
|25 LAK
|0.000188007 SPL
|50 LAK
|0.000376014 SPL
|100 LAK
|0.000752028 SPL
|500 LAK
|0.00376014 SPL
|1,000 LAK
|0.00752028 SPL
|5,000 LAK
|0.0376014 SPL
|10,000 LAK
|0.0752028 SPL
1 LAK = 0 SPL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000077630
|0.0000079454
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000075135
|0.0000075135
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000076355
|0.0000077488
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborgan Luigini is SPL.
