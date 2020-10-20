1 Lao Kip =
1.0163789 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.983885 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
1.0163789 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.983885 LAK
LAK
SLL
|1 LAK
|1.01638 SLL
|5 LAK
|5.08189 SLL
|10 LAK
|10.1638 SLL
|25 LAK
|25.4095 SLL
|50 LAK
|50.8189 SLL
|100 LAK
|101.638 SLL
|500 LAK
|508.189 SLL
|1,000 LAK
|1,016.38 SLL
|5,000 LAK
|5,081.89 SLL
|10,000 LAK
|10,163.8 SLL
1 LAK = 0 SLL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0473
|1.0851
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.0147
|1.0147
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.0312
|1.0523
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings