1 LAK to SIT - Convert Lao Kips to Slovenian Tolars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.010011522 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 99.8849 LAK

SIT replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:56 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Slovenian Tolar

lak
LAK
sit
SIT
1 LAK0.0100115 SIT
5 LAK0.0500576 SIT
10 LAK0.100115 SIT
25 LAK0.250288 SIT
50 LAK0.500576 SIT
100 LAK1.00115 SIT
500 LAK5.00576 SIT
1,000 LAK10.0115 SIT
5,000 LAK50.0576 SIT
10,000 LAK100.115 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Lao Kip

sit
SIT
lak
LAK
1 SIT99.8849 LAK
5 SIT499.425 LAK
10 SIT998.849 LAK
25 SIT2,497.12 LAK
50 SIT4,994.25 LAK
100 SIT9,988.49 LAK
500 SIT49,942.5 LAK
1,000 SIT99,884.9 LAK
5,000 SIT499,425 LAK
10,000 SIT998,849 LAK

LAK to SIT Chart

1 LAK = 0 SIT

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings