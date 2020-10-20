1 Lao Kip =
0.000035365161 Saint Helenian Pounds
1 SHP = 28,276.4 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
SHP
|1 LAK
|0.0000353652 SHP
|5 LAK
|0.000176826 SHP
|10 LAK
|0.000353652 SHP
|25 LAK
|0.000884129 SHP
|50 LAK
|0.00176826 SHP
|100 LAK
|0.00353652 SHP
|500 LAK
|0.0176826 SHP
|1,000 LAK
|0.0353652 SHP
|5,000 LAK
|0.176826 SHP
|10,000 LAK
|0.353652 SHP
1 LAK = 0 SHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036548
|0.000038048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000035402
|0.000035402
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000036064
|0.000036842
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.
