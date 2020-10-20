1 LAK to SDG - Convert Lao Kips to Sudanese Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.027134126 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 36.8540 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:55 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Sudanese Pound

lak
LAK
sdg
SDG
1 LAK0.0271341 SDG
5 LAK0.135671 SDG
10 LAK0.271341 SDG
25 LAK0.678353 SDG
50 LAK1.35671 SDG
100 LAK2.71341 SDG
500 LAK13.5671 SDG
1,000 LAK27.1341 SDG
5,000 LAK135.671 SDG
10,000 LAK271.341 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Lao Kip

sdg
SDG
lak
LAK
1 SDG36.854 LAK
5 SDG184.27 LAK
10 SDG368.54 LAK
25 SDG921.349 LAK
50 SDG1,842.7 LAK
100 SDG3,685.4 LAK
500 SDG18,427 LAK
1,000 SDG36,854 LAK
5,000 SDG184,270 LAK
10,000 SDG368,540 LAK

LAK to SDG Chart

1 LAK = 0 SDG

1 Lao Kip to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0278890.028317
Low
0.0266850.026620
Average
0.0272270.027620
Volatility
1.05%1.04%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

