1 LAK to SCR - Convert Lao Kips to Seychellois Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00062109561 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 1,610.06 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:55 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Seychellois Rupee

lak
LAK
scr
SCR
1 LAK0.000621096 SCR
5 LAK0.00310548 SCR
10 LAK0.00621096 SCR
25 LAK0.0155274 SCR
50 LAK0.0310548 SCR
100 LAK0.0621096 SCR
500 LAK0.310548 SCR
1,000 LAK0.621096 SCR
5,000 LAK3.10548 SCR
10,000 LAK6.21096 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Lao Kip

scr
SCR
lak
LAK
1 SCR1,610.06 LAK
5 SCR8,050.29 LAK
10 SCR16,100.6 LAK
25 SCR40,251.5 LAK
50 SCR80,502.9 LAK
100 SCR161,006 LAK
500 SCR805,029 LAK
1,000 SCR1,610,060 LAK
5,000 SCR8,050,290 LAK
10,000 SCR16,100,600 LAK

LAK to SCR Chart

1 LAK = 0 SCR

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000683030.00069119
Low
0.000618870.00061887
Average
0.000641510.00064506
Volatility
3.32%3.69%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

