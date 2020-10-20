1 LAK to SBD - Convert Lao Kips to Solomon Islander Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00037555439 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 2,662.73 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:55 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Solomon Islander Dollar

lak
LAK
sbd
SBD
1 LAK0.000375554 SBD
5 LAK0.00187777 SBD
10 LAK0.00375554 SBD
25 LAK0.00938886 SBD
50 LAK0.0187777 SBD
100 LAK0.0375554 SBD
500 LAK0.187777 SBD
1,000 LAK0.375554 SBD
5,000 LAK1.87777 SBD
10,000 LAK3.75554 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Lao Kip

sbd
SBD
lak
LAK
1 SBD2,662.73 LAK
5 SBD13,313.7 LAK
10 SBD26,627.3 LAK
25 SBD66,568.3 LAK
50 SBD133,137 LAK
100 SBD266,273 LAK
500 SBD1,331,370 LAK
1,000 SBD2,662,730 LAK
5,000 SBD13,313,700 LAK
10,000 SBD26,627,300 LAK

LAK to SBD Chart

1 LAK = 0 SBD

1 Lao Kip to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000388950.00039992
Low
0.000371040.00037104
Average
0.000381220.00038742
Volatility
1.00%0.88%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

