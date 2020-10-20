1 LAK to RON - Convert Lao Kips to Romanian Lei

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00020952062 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 4,772.80 LAK

Lao Kip to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:21 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Romanian Leu

lak
LAK
ron
RON
1 LAK0.000209521 RON
5 LAK0.0010476 RON
10 LAK0.00209521 RON
25 LAK0.00523802 RON
50 LAK0.010476 RON
100 LAK0.0209521 RON
500 LAK0.10476 RON
1,000 LAK0.209521 RON
5,000 LAK1.0476 RON
10,000 LAK2.09521 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to Lao Kip

ron
RON
lak
LAK
1 RON4,772.8 LAK
5 RON23,864 LAK
10 RON47,728 LAK
25 RON119,320 LAK
50 RON238,640 LAK
100 RON477,280 LAK
500 RON2,386,400 LAK
1,000 RON4,772,800 LAK
5,000 RON23,864,000 LAK
10,000 RON47,728,000 LAK

LAK to RON Chart

1 LAK = 0 RON

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000215040.00022144
Low
0.000208140.00020814
Average
0.000211960.00021490
Volatility
0.60%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

