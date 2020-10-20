1 LAK to ROL - Convert Lao Kips to Romanian Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

2.0811754 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.480498 LAK

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:55 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Romanian Leu

lak
LAK
rol
ROL
1 LAK2.08118 ROL
5 LAK10.4059 ROL
10 LAK20.8118 ROL
25 LAK52.0294 ROL
50 LAK104.059 ROL
100 LAK208.118 ROL
500 LAK1,040.59 ROL
1,000 LAK2,081.18 ROL
5,000 LAK10,405.9 ROL
10,000 LAK20,811.8 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Lao Kip

rol
ROL
lak
LAK
1 ROL0.480498 LAK
5 ROL2.40249 LAK
10 ROL4.80498 LAK
25 ROL12.0124 LAK
50 ROL24.0249 LAK
100 ROL48.0498 LAK
500 ROL240.249 LAK
1,000 ROL480.498 LAK
5,000 ROL2,402.49 LAK
10,000 ROL4,804.98 LAK

LAK to ROL Chart

1 LAK = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000215040.00022144
Low
0.000208140.00020814
Average
0.000211960.00021490
Volatility
0.60%0.59%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings