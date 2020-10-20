1 Lao Kip =
0.00017484715 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 5,719.28 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00017484715 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 5,719.28 LAK
LAK
PGK
|1 LAK
|0.000174847 PGK
|5 LAK
|0.000874236 PGK
|10 LAK
|0.00174847 PGK
|25 LAK
|0.00437118 PGK
|50 LAK
|0.00874236 PGK
|100 LAK
|0.0174847 PGK
|500 LAK
|0.0874236 PGK
|1,000 LAK
|0.174847 PGK
|5,000 LAK
|0.874236 PGK
|10,000 LAK
|1.74847 PGK
1 LAK = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017936
|0.00018137
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017339
|0.00017339
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017633
|0.00017800
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings