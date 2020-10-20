1 Lao Kip =
0.00017274407 Peruvian Soles
1 PEN = 5,788.91 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
PEN
|1 LAK
|0.000172744 PEN
|5 LAK
|0.00086372 PEN
|10 LAK
|0.00172744 PEN
|25 LAK
|0.0043186 PEN
|50 LAK
|0.0086372 PEN
|100 LAK
|0.0172744 PEN
|500 LAK
|0.086372 PEN
|1,000 LAK
|0.172744 PEN
|5,000 LAK
|0.86372 PEN
|10,000 LAK
|1.72744 PEN
1 LAK = 0 PEN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017534
|0.00017739
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017167
|0.00017167
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017363
|0.00017425
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..More Peruvian Sol info
