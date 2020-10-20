1 Lao Kip =
0.000045412447 Panamanian Balboa
1 PAB = 22,020.4 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
PAB
|1 LAK
|0.0000454124 PAB
|5 LAK
|0.000227062 PAB
|10 LAK
|0.000454124 PAB
|25 LAK
|0.00113531 PAB
|50 LAK
|0.00227062 PAB
|100 LAK
|0.00454124 PAB
|500 LAK
|0.0227062 PAB
|1,000 LAK
|0.0454124 PAB
|5,000 LAK
|0.227062 PAB
|10,000 LAK
|0.454124 PAB
1 LAK = 0 PAB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000046578
|0.000047672
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000045081
|0.000045081
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000045813
|0.000046493
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..More Panamanian Balboa info
