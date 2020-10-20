1 Lao Kip =
0.0060715332 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 164.703 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.0060715332 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 164.703 LAK
LAK
NPR
|1 LAK
|0.00607153 NPR
|5 LAK
|0.0303577 NPR
|10 LAK
|0.0607153 NPR
|25 LAK
|0.151788 NPR
|50 LAK
|0.303577 NPR
|100 LAK
|0.607153 NPR
|500 LAK
|3.03577 NPR
|1,000 LAK
|6.07153 NPR
|5,000 LAK
|30.3577 NPR
|10,000 LAK
|60.7153 NPR
1 LAK = 0 NPR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062353
|0.0063600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0060213
|0.0060213
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061220
|0.0062080
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Nepalese Rupee info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings