1 LAK to NGN - Convert Lao Kips to Nigerian Nairas

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.069527482 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 14.3828 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Nigerian Naira

lak
LAK
ngn
NGN
1 LAK0.0695275 NGN
5 LAK0.347637 NGN
10 LAK0.695275 NGN
25 LAK1.73819 NGN
50 LAK3.47637 NGN
100 LAK6.95275 NGN
500 LAK34.7637 NGN
1,000 LAK69.5275 NGN
5,000 LAK347.637 NGN
10,000 LAK695.275 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Lao Kip

ngn
NGN
lak
LAK
1 NGN14.3828 LAK
5 NGN71.914 LAK
10 NGN143.828 LAK
25 NGN359.57 LAK
50 NGN719.14 LAK
100 NGN1,438.28 LAK
500 NGN7,191.4 LAK
1,000 NGN14,382.8 LAK
5,000 NGN71,914 LAK
10,000 NGN143,828 LAK

LAK to NGN Chart

1 LAK = 0 NGN

1 Lao Kip to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0702900.071476
Low
0.0676320.050176
Average
0.0688610.064846
Volatility
1.19%2.95%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

