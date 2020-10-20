1 LAK to NAD - Convert Lao Kips to Namibian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00083658752 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 1,195.33 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Namibian Dollar

lak
LAK
nad
NAD
1 LAK0.000836588 NAD
5 LAK0.00418294 NAD
10 LAK0.00836588 NAD
25 LAK0.0209147 NAD
50 LAK0.0418294 NAD
100 LAK0.0836588 NAD
500 LAK0.418294 NAD
1,000 LAK0.836588 NAD
5,000 LAK4.18294 NAD
10,000 LAK8.36588 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Lao Kip

nad
NAD
lak
LAK
1 NAD1,195.33 LAK
5 NAD5,976.66 LAK
10 NAD11,953.3 LAK
25 NAD29,883.3 LAK
50 NAD59,766.6 LAK
100 NAD119,533 LAK
500 NAD597,666 LAK
1,000 NAD1,195,330 LAK
5,000 NAD5,976,660 LAK
10,000 NAD11,953,300 LAK

LAK to NAD Chart

1 LAK = 0 NAD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000883080.00090039
Low
0.000817050.00081705
Average
0.000842340.00086259
Volatility
0.89%0.85%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
nad

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

More Namibian Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings