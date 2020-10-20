1 Lao Kip =
0.00083658752 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 1,195.33 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00083658752 Namibian Dollars
1 NAD = 1,195.33 LAK
LAK
NAD
|1 LAK
|0.000836588 NAD
|5 LAK
|0.00418294 NAD
|10 LAK
|0.00836588 NAD
|25 LAK
|0.0209147 NAD
|50 LAK
|0.0418294 NAD
|100 LAK
|0.0836588 NAD
|500 LAK
|0.418294 NAD
|1,000 LAK
|0.836588 NAD
|5,000 LAK
|4.18294 NAD
|10,000 LAK
|8.36588 NAD
1 LAK = 0 NAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00088308
|0.00090039
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00081705
|0.00081705
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00084234
|0.00086259
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89%
|0.85%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.More Namibian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings