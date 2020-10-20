1 LAK to MZN - Convert Lao Kips to Mozambican Meticais

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0029005715 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZN = 344.760 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical

lak
LAK
mzn
MZN
1 LAK0.00290057 MZN
5 LAK0.0145029 MZN
10 LAK0.0290057 MZN
25 LAK0.0725143 MZN
50 LAK0.145029 MZN
100 LAK0.290057 MZN
500 LAK1.45029 MZN
1,000 LAK2.90057 MZN
5,000 LAK14.5029 MZN
10,000 LAK29.0057 MZN

Convert Mozambican Metical to Lao Kip

mzn
MZN
lak
LAK
1 MZN344.76 LAK
5 MZN1,723.8 LAK
10 MZN3,447.6 LAK
25 MZN8,618.99 LAK
50 MZN17,238 LAK
100 MZN34,476 LAK
500 MZN172,380 LAK
1,000 MZN344,760 LAK
5,000 MZN1,723,800 LAK
10,000 MZN3,447,600 LAK

LAK to MZN Chart

1 LAK = 0 MZN

1 Lao Kip to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00296420.0030591
Low
0.00287260.0028726
Average
0.00291790.0029647
Volatility
0.47%0.56%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

