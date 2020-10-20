1 Lao Kip =
0.0017845342 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRU = 560.370 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MRU
|1 LAK
|0.00178453 MRU
|5 LAK
|0.00892267 MRU
|10 LAK
|0.0178453 MRU
|25 LAK
|0.0446134 MRU
|50 LAK
|0.0892267 MRU
|100 LAK
|0.178453 MRU
|500 LAK
|0.892267 MRU
|1,000 LAK
|1.78453 MRU
|5,000 LAK
|8.92267 MRU
|10,000 LAK
|17.8453 MRU
1 LAK = 0 MRU
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018405
|0.0019143
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017777
|0.0017777
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0018054
|0.0018409
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
