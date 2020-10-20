1 LAK to MOP - Convert Lao Kips to Macau Patacas

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00036514335 Macau Patacas

1 MOP = 2,738.65 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Macau Pataca conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:18 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Macau Pataca

lak
LAK
mop
MOP
1 LAK0.000365143 MOP
5 LAK0.00182572 MOP
10 LAK0.00365143 MOP
25 LAK0.00912858 MOP
50 LAK0.0182572 MOP
100 LAK0.0365143 MOP
500 LAK0.182572 MOP
1,000 LAK0.365143 MOP
5,000 LAK1.82572 MOP
10,000 LAK3.65143 MOP

Convert Macau Pataca to Lao Kip

mop
MOP
lak
LAK
1 MOP2,738.65 LAK
5 MOP13,693.3 LAK
10 MOP27,386.5 LAK
25 MOP68,466.3 LAK
50 MOP136,933 LAK
100 MOP273,865 LAK
500 MOP1,369,330 LAK
1,000 MOP2,738,650 LAK
5,000 MOP13,693,300 LAK
10,000 MOP27,386,500 LAK

LAK to MOP Chart

1 LAK = 0 MOP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Macau Pataca stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000374870.00038485
Low
0.000362750.00036275
Average
0.000368540.00037435
Volatility
0.48%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mop

MOP - Macau Pataca

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.

