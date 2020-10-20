1 Lao Kip =
0.094603055 Burmese Kyats
1 MMK = 10.5705 LAK
LAK
MMK
|1 LAK
|0.0946031 MMK
|5 LAK
|0.473015 MMK
|10 LAK
|0.946031 MMK
|25 LAK
|2.36508 MMK
|50 LAK
|4.73015 MMK
|100 LAK
|9.46031 MMK
|500 LAK
|47.3015 MMK
|1,000 LAK
|94.6031 MMK
|5,000 LAK
|473.015 MMK
|10,000 LAK
|946.031 MMK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.097767
|0.10005
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.094594
|0.094594
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.096129
|0.097559
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.More Burmese Kyat info
