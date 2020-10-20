1 LAK to MMK - Convert Lao Kips to Burmese Kyats

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.094603055 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 10.5705 LAK

Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:10 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat

lak
LAK
mmk
MMK
1 LAK0.0946031 MMK
5 LAK0.473015 MMK
10 LAK0.946031 MMK
25 LAK2.36508 MMK
50 LAK4.73015 MMK
100 LAK9.46031 MMK
500 LAK47.3015 MMK
1,000 LAK94.6031 MMK
5,000 LAK473.015 MMK
10,000 LAK946.031 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Lao Kip

mmk
MMK
lak
LAK
1 MMK10.5705 LAK
5 MMK52.8524 LAK
10 MMK105.705 LAK
25 MMK264.262 LAK
50 MMK528.524 LAK
100 MMK1,057.05 LAK
500 MMK5,285.24 LAK
1,000 MMK10,570.5 LAK
5,000 MMK52,852.4 LAK
10,000 MMK105,705 LAK

LAK to MMK Chart

1 LAK = 0 MMK

1 Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0977670.10005
Low
0.0945940.094594
Average
0.0961290.097559
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

