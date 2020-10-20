1 LAK to MGF - Convert Lao Kips to Malagasy Francs

1

1 Lao Kip =

1.0380179 Malagasy Francs

1 MGF = 0.963374 LAK

MGF replaced by MGA

Lao Kip to Malagasy Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:54 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Malagasy Franc

lak
LAK
mgf
MGF
1 LAK1.03802 MGF
5 LAK5.19009 MGF
10 LAK10.3802 MGF
25 LAK25.9504 MGF
50 LAK51.9009 MGF
100 LAK103.802 MGF
500 LAK519.009 MGF
1,000 LAK1,038.02 MGF
5,000 LAK5,190.09 MGF
10,000 LAK10,380.2 MGF

Convert Malagasy Franc to Lao Kip

mgf
MGF
lak
LAK
1 MGF0.963374 LAK
5 MGF4.81687 LAK
10 MGF9.63374 LAK
25 MGF24.0844 LAK
50 MGF48.1687 LAK
100 MGF96.3374 LAK
500 MGF481.687 LAK
1,000 MGF963.374 LAK
5,000 MGF4,816.87 LAK
10,000 MGF9,633.74 LAK

LAK to MGF Chart

1 LAK = 0 MGF

1 Lao Kip to Malagasy Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.208290.21004
Low
0.202220.20222
Average
0.205140.20632
Volatility
0.68%0.70%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

