1 Lao Kip =
0.00022047318 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 4,535.70 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LYD
|1 LAK
|0.000220473 LYD
|5 LAK
|0.00110237 LYD
|10 LAK
|0.00220473 LYD
|25 LAK
|0.00551183 LYD
|50 LAK
|0.0110237 LYD
|100 LAK
|0.0220473 LYD
|500 LAK
|0.110237 LYD
|1,000 LAK
|0.220473 LYD
|5,000 LAK
|1.10237 LYD
|10,000 LAK
|2.20473 LYD
1 LAK = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022556
|0.00023296
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021915
|0.00021915
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022234
|0.00022571
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
