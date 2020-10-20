1 LAK to LVL - Convert Lao Kips to Latvian Lati

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000029567953 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 33,820.4 LAK

LVL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:17 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Latvian Lat

lak
LAK
lvl
LVL
1 LAK0.000029568 LVL
5 LAK0.00014784 LVL
10 LAK0.00029568 LVL
25 LAK0.000739199 LVL
50 LAK0.0014784 LVL
100 LAK0.0029568 LVL
500 LAK0.014784 LVL
1,000 LAK0.029568 LVL
5,000 LAK0.14784 LVL
10,000 LAK0.29568 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Lao Kip

lvl
LVL
lak
LAK
1 LVL33,820.4 LAK
5 LVL169,102 LAK
10 LVL338,204 LAK
25 LVL845,510 LAK
50 LVL1,691,020 LAK
100 LVL3,382,040 LAK
500 LVL16,910,200 LAK
1,000 LVL33,820,400 LAK
5,000 LVL169,102,000 LAK
10,000 LVL338,204,000 LAK

LAK to LVL Chart

1 LAK = 0 LVL

1 Lao Kip to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

, ratings