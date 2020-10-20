1 Lao Kip =
0.000138359692333 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,227.54 LAK
LAK
LUNA
|1 LAK
|0.000138209 LUNA
|5 LAK
|0.000691043 LUNA
|10 LAK
|0.00138209 LUNA
|25 LAK
|0.00345522 LUNA
|50 LAK
|0.00691043 LUNA
|100 LAK
|0.0138209 LUNA
|500 LAK
|0.0691043 LUNA
|1,000 LAK
|0.138209 LUNA
|5,000 LAK
|0.691043 LUNA
|10,000 LAK
|1.38209 LUNA
LUNA
LAK
|1 LUNA
|7,235.43 LAK
|5 LUNA
|36,177.2 LAK
|10 LUNA
|72,354.3 LAK
|25 LUNA
|180,886 LAK
|50 LUNA
|361,772 LAK
|100 LUNA
|723,543 LAK
|500 LUNA
|3,617,720 LAK
|1,000 LUNA
|7,235,430 LAK
|5,000 LUNA
|36,177,200 LAK
|10,000 LUNA
|72,354,300 LAK
1 LAK = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017334
|0.00017380
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000080309
|0.000080309
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00012916
|0.00012958
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.63%
|12.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
