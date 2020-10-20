1 Lao Kip =
0.000000648471853 Litecoin
1 LTC = 1,542,090 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LTC
|1 LAK
|0.000000648472 LTC
|5 LAK
|0.00000324236 LTC
|10 LAK
|0.00000648472 LTC
|25 LAK
|0.0000162118 LTC
|50 LAK
|0.0000324236 LTC
|100 LAK
|0.0000648472 LTC
|500 LAK
|0.000324236 LTC
|1,000 LAK
|0.000648472 LTC
|5,000 LAK
|0.00324236 LTC
|10,000 LAK
|0.00648472 LTC
1 LAK = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000065180
|0.00000065180
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000054430
|0.00000045600
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000059860
|0.00000056870
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.41%
|2.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.
