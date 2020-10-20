1 Lao Kip =
0.000003422421401 Chainlink
1 LINK = 292,191 LAK
LAK
LINK
|1 LAK
|0.00000342242 LINK
|5 LAK
|0.0000171121 LINK
|10 LAK
|0.0000342242 LINK
|25 LAK
|0.0000855605 LINK
|50 LAK
|0.000171121 LINK
|100 LAK
|0.000342242 LINK
|500 LAK
|0.00171121 LINK
|1,000 LAK
|0.00342242 LINK
|5,000 LAK
|0.0171121 LINK
|10,000 LAK
|0.0342242 LINK
LINK
LAK
|1 LINK
|292,191 LAK
|5 LINK
|1,460,950 LAK
|10 LINK
|2,921,910 LAK
|25 LINK
|7,304,770 LAK
|50 LINK
|14,609,500 LAK
|100 LINK
|29,219,100 LAK
|500 LINK
|146,095,000 LAK
|1,000 LINK
|292,191,000 LAK
|5,000 LINK
|1,460,950,000 LAK
|10,000 LINK
|2,921,910,000 LAK
1 LAK = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000034449
|0.0000036016
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000026220
|0.0000024789
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000030848
|0.0000030693
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.40%
|3.99%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
