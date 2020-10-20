1 Lao Kip =
0.021605491 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 46.2845 LAK
LAK
KZT
|1 LAK
|0.0216055 KZT
|5 LAK
|0.108027 KZT
|10 LAK
|0.216055 KZT
|25 LAK
|0.540137 KZT
|50 LAK
|1.08027 KZT
|100 LAK
|2.16055 KZT
|500 LAK
|10.8027 KZT
|1,000 LAK
|21.6055 KZT
|5,000 LAK
|108.027 KZT
|10,000 LAK
|216.055 KZT
1 LAK = 0 KZT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.021516
|0.021516
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020619
|0.020544
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.021029
|0.020882
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.64%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.More Kazakhstani Tenge info
