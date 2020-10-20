1 Lao Kip =
0.040638082 North Korean Won
1 KPW = 24.6075 LAK
LAK
KPW
|1 LAK
|0.0406381 KPW
|5 LAK
|0.20319 KPW
|10 LAK
|0.406381 KPW
|25 LAK
|1.01595 KPW
|50 LAK
|2.0319 KPW
|100 LAK
|4.06381 KPW
|500 LAK
|20.319 KPW
|1,000 LAK
|40.6381 KPW
|5,000 LAK
|203.19 KPW
|10,000 LAK
|406.381 KPW
1 LAK = 0 KPW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041920
|0.042906
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.040572
|0.040572
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.041232
|0.041844
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.More North Korean Won info
