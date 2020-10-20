1 Lao Kip =
0.0070756306 Jamaican Dollars
1 JMD = 141.330 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
JMD
|1 LAK
|0.00707563 JMD
|5 LAK
|0.0353782 JMD
|10 LAK
|0.0707563 JMD
|25 LAK
|0.176891 JMD
|50 LAK
|0.353782 JMD
|100 LAK
|0.707563 JMD
|500 LAK
|3.53782 JMD
|1,000 LAK
|7.07563 JMD
|5,000 LAK
|35.3782 JMD
|10,000 LAK
|70.7563 JMD
1 LAK = 0 JMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0072532
|0.0073600
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0070253
|0.0070253
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0071321
|0.0072369
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.
