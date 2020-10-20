1 LAK to JEP - Convert Lao Kips to Jersey Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035357999 Jersey Pounds

1 JEP = 28,282.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Lao Kip to Jersey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Jersey Pound

lak
LAK
jep
JEP
1 LAK0.000035358 JEP
5 LAK0.00017679 JEP
10 LAK0.00035358 JEP
25 LAK0.00088395 JEP
50 LAK0.0017679 JEP
100 LAK0.0035358 JEP
500 LAK0.017679 JEP
1,000 LAK0.035358 JEP
5,000 LAK0.17679 JEP
10,000 LAK0.35358 JEP

Convert Jersey Pound to Lao Kip

jep
JEP
lak
LAK
1 JEP28,282.1 LAK
5 JEP141,411 LAK
10 JEP282,821 LAK
25 JEP707,054 LAK
50 JEP1,414,110 LAK
100 JEP2,828,210 LAK
500 JEP14,141,100 LAK
1,000 JEP28,282,100 LAK
5,000 JEP141,411,000 LAK
10,000 JEP282,821,000 LAK

LAK to JEP Chart

1 LAK = 0 JEP

1 Lao Kip to Jersey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

jep

JEP - Jersey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.

