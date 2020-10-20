1 Lao Kip =
0.080881309 Italian Lire
1 ITL = 12.3638 LAK
ITL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ITL
|1 LAK
|0.0808813 ITL
|5 LAK
|0.404407 ITL
|10 LAK
|0.808813 ITL
|25 LAK
|2.02203 ITL
|50 LAK
|4.04407 ITL
|100 LAK
|8.08813 ITL
|500 LAK
|40.4407 ITL
|1,000 LAK
|80.8813 ITL
|5,000 LAK
|404.407 ITL
|10,000 LAK
|808.813 ITL
1 LAK = 0 ITL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043206
|0.000044530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041819
|0.000041819
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042593
|0.000043188
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.
