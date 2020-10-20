1 LAK to IMP - Convert Lao Kips to Isle of Man Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035357999 Isle of Man Pounds

1 IMP = 28,282.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Isle of Man Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Isle of Man Pound

lak
LAK
imp
IMP
1 LAK0.000035358 IMP
5 LAK0.00017679 IMP
10 LAK0.00035358 IMP
25 LAK0.00088395 IMP
50 LAK0.0017679 IMP
100 LAK0.0035358 IMP
500 LAK0.017679 IMP
1,000 LAK0.035358 IMP
5,000 LAK0.17679 IMP
10,000 LAK0.35358 IMP

Convert Isle of Man Pound to Lao Kip

imp
IMP
lak
LAK
1 IMP28,282.1 LAK
5 IMP141,411 LAK
10 IMP282,821 LAK
25 IMP707,054 LAK
50 IMP1,414,110 LAK
100 IMP2,828,210 LAK
500 IMP14,141,100 LAK
1,000 IMP28,282,100 LAK
5,000 IMP141,411,000 LAK
10,000 IMP282,821,000 LAK

LAK to IMP Chart

1 LAK = 0 IMP

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Isle of Man Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

More Isle of Man Pound info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings