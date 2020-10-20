1 LAK to HTG - Convert Lao Kips to Haitian Gourdes

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.006002506 Haitian Gourdes

1 HTG = 166.597 LAK

Lao Kip to Haitian Gourde conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 07:15 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Haitian Gourde

lak
LAK
htg
HTG
1 LAK0.00600251 HTG
5 LAK0.0300125 HTG
10 LAK0.0600251 HTG
25 LAK0.150063 HTG
50 LAK0.300125 HTG
100 LAK0.600251 HTG
500 LAK3.00125 HTG
1,000 LAK6.00251 HTG
5,000 LAK30.0125 HTG
10,000 LAK60.0251 HTG

Convert Haitian Gourde to Lao Kip

htg
HTG
lak
LAK
1 HTG166.597 LAK
5 HTG832.985 LAK
10 HTG1,665.97 LAK
25 HTG4,164.93 LAK
50 HTG8,329.85 LAK
100 HTG16,659.7 LAK
500 HTG83,298.5 LAK
1,000 HTG166,597 LAK
5,000 HTG832,985 LAK
10,000 HTG1,665,970 LAK

LAK to HTG Chart

1 LAK = 0 HTG

1 Lao Kip to Haitian Gourde stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00622570.0063436
Low
0.00597380.0059738
Average
0.00609110.0061824
Volatility
0.96%0.88%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

htg

HTG - Haitian Gourde

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.

