1 Lao Kip =
0.006002506 Haitian Gourdes
1 HTG = 166.597 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
HTG
|1 LAK
|0.00600251 HTG
|5 LAK
|0.0300125 HTG
|10 LAK
|0.0600251 HTG
|25 LAK
|0.150063 HTG
|50 LAK
|0.300125 HTG
|100 LAK
|0.600251 HTG
|500 LAK
|3.00125 HTG
|1,000 LAK
|6.00251 HTG
|5,000 LAK
|30.0125 HTG
|10,000 LAK
|60.0251 HTG
1 LAK = 0 HTG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062257
|0.0063436
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0059738
|0.0059738
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0060911
|0.0061824
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96%
|0.88%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.More Haitian Gourde info
