1 Lao Kip =
0.00035126992 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 2,846.81 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
GTQ
|1 LAK
|0.00035127 GTQ
|5 LAK
|0.00175635 GTQ
|10 LAK
|0.0035127 GTQ
|25 LAK
|0.00878175 GTQ
|50 LAK
|0.0175635 GTQ
|100 LAK
|0.035127 GTQ
|500 LAK
|0.175635 GTQ
|1,000 LAK
|0.35127 GTQ
|5,000 LAK
|1.75635 GTQ
|10,000 LAK
|3.5127 GTQ
1 LAK = 0 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00036170
|0.00037090
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035013
|0.00035013
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00035567
|0.00036119
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
