1 LAK to GRD - Convert Lao Kips to Greek Drachmae

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.01423371 Greek Drachmae

1 GRD = 70.2558 LAK

GRD replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Greek Drachma conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Greek Drachma

lak
LAK
grd
GRD
1 LAK0.0142337 GRD
5 LAK0.0711686 GRD
10 LAK0.142337 GRD
25 LAK0.355843 GRD
50 LAK0.711686 GRD
100 LAK1.42337 GRD
500 LAK7.11686 GRD
1,000 LAK14.2337 GRD
5,000 LAK71.1686 GRD
10,000 LAK142.337 GRD

Convert Greek Drachma to Lao Kip

grd
GRD
lak
LAK
1 GRD70.2558 LAK
5 GRD351.279 LAK
10 GRD702.558 LAK
25 GRD1,756.39 LAK
50 GRD3,512.79 LAK
100 GRD7,025.58 LAK
500 GRD35,127.9 LAK
1,000 GRD70,255.8 LAK
5,000 GRD351,279 LAK
10,000 GRD702,558 LAK

LAK to GRD Chart

1 LAK = 0 GRD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Greek Drachma stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
grd

GRD - Greek Drachma

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Greek Drachma exchange rate is the GRD to USD rate. The currency code for Greek Drachmae is GRD.

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings