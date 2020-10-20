1 LAK to GIP - Convert Lao Kips to Gibraltar Pounds

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000035391418 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 28,255.4 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Gibraltar Pound

lak
LAK
gip
GIP
1 LAK0.0000353914 GIP
5 LAK0.000176957 GIP
10 LAK0.000353914 GIP
25 LAK0.000884785 GIP
50 LAK0.00176957 GIP
100 LAK0.00353914 GIP
500 LAK0.0176957 GIP
1,000 LAK0.0353914 GIP
5,000 LAK0.176957 GIP
10,000 LAK0.353914 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to Lao Kip

gip
GIP
lak
LAK
1 GIP28,255.4 LAK
5 GIP141,277 LAK
10 GIP282,554 LAK
25 GIP706,386 LAK
50 GIP1,412,770 LAK
100 GIP2,825,540 LAK
500 GIP14,127,700 LAK
1,000 GIP28,255,400 LAK
5,000 GIP141,277,000 LAK
10,000 GIP282,554,000 LAK

LAK to GIP Chart

1 LAK = 0 GIP

1 Lao Kip to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000365480.000038048
Low
0.0000354020.000035402
Average
0.0000360640.000036842
Volatility
0.50%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

