1 LAK to GHS - Convert Lao Kips to Ghanaian Cedis

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00069277949 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 1,443.46 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi

lak
LAK
ghs
GHS
1 LAK0.000692779 GHS
5 LAK0.0034639 GHS
10 LAK0.00692779 GHS
25 LAK0.0173195 GHS
50 LAK0.034639 GHS
100 LAK0.0692779 GHS
500 LAK0.34639 GHS
1,000 LAK0.692779 GHS
5,000 LAK3.4639 GHS
10,000 LAK6.92779 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Lao Kip

ghs
GHS
lak
LAK
1 GHS1,443.46 LAK
5 GHS7,217.3 LAK
10 GHS14,434.6 LAK
25 GHS36,086.5 LAK
50 GHS72,173 LAK
100 GHS144,346 LAK
500 GHS721,730 LAK
1,000 GHS1,443,460 LAK
5,000 GHS7,217,300 LAK
10,000 GHS14,434,600 LAK

LAK to GHS Chart

1 LAK = 0 GHS

1 Lao Kip to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000696800.00069680
Low
0.000684540.00062580
Average
0.000689590.00066209
Volatility
0.57%0.77%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

, ratings