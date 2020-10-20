1 Lao Kip =
0.000126267 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 7,919.73 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000126267 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 7,919.73 LAK
LAK
GEL
|1 LAK
|0.000126267 GEL
|5 LAK
|0.000631335 GEL
|10 LAK
|0.00126267 GEL
|25 LAK
|0.00315667 GEL
|50 LAK
|0.00631335 GEL
|100 LAK
|0.0126267 GEL
|500 LAK
|0.0631335 GEL
|1,000 LAK
|0.126267 GEL
|5,000 LAK
|0.631335 GEL
|10,000 LAK
|1.26267 GEL
1 LAK = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00013305
|0.00013305
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00012604
|0.00012430
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00012945
|0.00012756
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings