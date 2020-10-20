1 LAK to FIM - Convert Lao Kips to Finnish Markkaa

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00024860063 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 4,022.52 LAK

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Finnish Markka

lak
LAK
fim
FIM
1 LAK0.000248601 FIM
5 LAK0.001243 FIM
10 LAK0.00248601 FIM
25 LAK0.00621502 FIM
50 LAK0.01243 FIM
100 LAK0.0248601 FIM
500 LAK0.1243 FIM
1,000 LAK0.248601 FIM
5,000 LAK1.243 FIM
10,000 LAK2.48601 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Lao Kip

fim
FIM
lak
LAK
1 FIM4,022.52 LAK
5 FIM20,112.6 LAK
10 FIM40,225.2 LAK
25 FIM100,563 LAK
50 FIM201,126 LAK
100 FIM402,252 LAK
500 FIM2,011,260 LAK
1,000 FIM4,022,520 LAK
5,000 FIM20,112,600 LAK
10,000 FIM40,225,200 LAK

LAK to FIM Chart

1 LAK = 0 FIM

1 Lao Kip to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000432060.000044530
Low
0.0000418190.000041819
Average
0.0000425930.000043188
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

, ratings